Pakistani citizens to not be evacuated from China owing to fears of coronavirus spread, says Zafar Mirza
Web Desk
08:13 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
Pakistani citizens to not be evacuated from China owing to fears of coronavirus spread, says Zafar Mirza
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday Pakistani citizens stranded in China, the main country for the new coronavirus outbreak, center for the new coronavirus, will not be evacuated due the fears of its spread in the country. 

Addressing a press conference, he confirmed that not a single case of the new virus has surfaced in Pakistan, adding that four students contracted the coronavirus in China were being monitored closely. 

He said according to World Health Organization and Chinese government's policy, evacuating citizens from the affected areas is not recommended as it will cause the virus to spread, Radio Pakistan reported. 

Zafar said that the government was fully prepared in combating the outbreak and was taking all possible measures to protect the citizens of Pakistan from the disease, which has no vaccine.

He said Pakistan and China are continuously sharing information on the cases of corona virus and mutual collaboration will help in controlling the outbreak.   

