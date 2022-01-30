Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 January 2022
08:41 AM | 30 Jan, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 January 2022
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 126,100 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 108,110 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 99,250 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.115,950.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 126,100 PKR 1,485
Karachi PKR 126,100 PKR 1,485
Islamabad PKR 126,100 PKR 1,485
Peshawar PKR 126,100 PKR 1,485
Quetta PKR 126,100 PKR 1,485
Sialkot PKR 126,100 PKR 1,485
Attock PKR 126,100 PKR 1,485
Gujranwala PKR 126,100 PKR 1,485
Jehlum PKR 126,100 PKR 1,485
Multan PKR 126,100 PKR 1,485
Bahawalpur PKR 126,100 PKR 1,485
Gujrat PKR 126,100 PKR 1,485
Nawabshah PKR 126,100 PKR 1,485
Chakwal PKR 126,100 PKR 1,485
Hyderabad PKR 126,100 PKR 1,485
Nowshehra PKR 126,100 PKR 1,485
Sargodha PKR 126,100 PKR 1,485
Faisalabad PKR 126,100 PKR 1,485
Mirpur PKR 126,100 PKR 1,485

