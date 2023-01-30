Muhammad Waseem and Adam Zampa shine in third weekend of DP World ILT20

DUBAI – The race to the playoffs is heating up in the DP World International League T20 as the tournament moves into the last week of its league stage from Monday (January 30, 2023).

The Desert Vipers and the Gulf Giants are currently at the top two spots with 10 points each, while MI Emirates, Sharjah Warriors, Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are at the third, fourth, fifth and sixth place respectively.

The cricket fans around the world witnessed high quality cricket over the third weekend of the DP World ILT20. The Sharjah Warriors pulled off a four-wicket victory over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on Saturday, while the Desert Vipers clinched a thrilling 12-run victory over the Dubai Capitals on the same day.

The MI Emirates put up the highest total in the tournament so far – 241 for three against the Desert Vipers on Sunday. They also recorded the biggest victory (by runs) in the tournament when they won the match by 157 runs.

Let’s take a look at the top batting performances during the third weekend of the DP World ILT20:

1. Muhammad Waseem’s 86 vs Desert Vipers

MI Emirates’ Muhammad Waseem played a crackling innings of 86 runs off 44 balls against the Desert Vipers at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and helped his team post the highest total of the tournament. Waseem was in full flow with the bat as he struck 11 boundaries and four sixes during his innings.

2. Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 56 vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Sharjah Warriors’ Rahmanullah Gurbaz showcased top form when he smashed 56 runs off 39 balls against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Gurbaz found the boundary six times and struck two maximums during his innings to help his side register a four-wicket victory.

Let’s take a look at the top bowling performances during the third weekend of the DP World ILT20:

1. Fazalhaq Farooqi’s three for 13 vs Desert Vipers

MI Emirates’ Fazalhaq Farooqi rocked the Desert Vipers’ batting line-up with a fantastic spell of fast bowling. He picked up the wickets of Rohan Mustafa, Colin Munro and Benny Howell and helped his side dismiss the Vipers for just 84 runs.

2. Adam Zampa’s three for 16 vs Desert Vipers

Dubai Capitals’ Adam Zampa immediately made an impact during his first match of the tournament. He dismissed Desert Vipers’ Sam Billings, Colin Munro and Wanindu Hasaranga and helped his side restrict the Vipers to 149 for nine in their 20 overs. However, the Capitals couldn’t get to the total in reply.

An enticing ‘Friends and Family’ package is available starting at an incredible AED20 for fans to enjoy the action from the stands, as well as have the chance to be chosen to sit in the luxurious ‘Fan Pod’ on offer at each stadium. More information about these packages and to purchase tickets can be found by visiting https://tickets.ilt20.ae.

The DP World ILT20 made its debut at the Dubai International Stadium on 13 January 2023. Some of the greatest cricketing superstars have made their way to the UAE to play in the inaugural edition of the league. The tournament is currently being played in a 34-match format across the UAE’s exemplary, world-class cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Franchise teams, comprising over 100 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Knight Riders Group), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).

Cricket fans across the world can catch the LIVE telecast of this exciting cricket league on ZEE’s linear channels, digital platform, Zee5 as well as Zee Cinema SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema, &Pictures HD, &Flix SD, &Flix HD, Zee Zest SD, Zee Zest HD, Zee Bangla Cinema, Zee Thirai, and on CricLife across the UAE and MENA regions.