Hrithik Roshan announces update on Krrish 4, suggests patience is the key

Bollywood's handsome hunk, Hrithik Roshan, has something in store for his loyal fandom!

After the blockbuster films Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, and Krrish 3 made records on box office, Roshan made an important announcement about the franchise's fourth installment.

Krrish franchise’s first film was Koi… Mil Gaya, which released in 2003 starring Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Rekha, and Rakesh Roshan. The second installment was released in 2006 starring Roshan alongside Priyanka Chopra, followed by Krrish 3 in 2013 starring Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles.

The Fighter star recently shared an update about Krrish 4 stating, “It's too early to speak about Krrish 4.”

The star asked his fans to be patient for the film as a project as huge as Krrish 4 requires considering both the business aspects and the depth of the script. While Roshan said that work is in progress, he is content with the progress.

“Work is in progress, but know that the film is difficult, for which you all will have to wait. Because some matters have to be settled. I am smiling, I am happy, but a long way to go still,” he said.

The action-packed project was previously announced in 2018. The director of the film, Karan Malhotra, scheduled the film to be released on Christmas in 2020, but due to certain reasons, Krrish 4 was delayed.

The first three films of the superhero saga — Krrish franchise — have been directed and produced by actor Roshan's father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan.

As cinema-goers eagerly await the next chapter in the superhero franchise, Roshan's recent release, Fighter, made a significant impression at the box office. Fighter released on January 25, 2024, coinciding with the Republic Day holiday. The film made a business of INR 130 crore at the Indian box office.