Pakistan concerned over suspension of funding for UNRWA

Pakistan expressed deep concern over the decision of major world donors to halt funding to the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, the Pakistani foreign ministry stated on Monday. The ministry emphasized that the agency’s continued operations were crucial for the survival of the people of Gaza.

Several donors, including the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and Germany, suspended funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) following allegations that approximately 12 of its Palestinian employees may have been involved in the October 7 attacks in Israel by Hamas.

UNRWA, which serves the civic and humanitarian needs of 5.9 million people in the Gaza Strip, West Bank, and in vast camps in neighboring Arab countries, announced on Friday that it had initiated an investigation into several employees and had terminated ties with those individuals.

A spokesperson for UNRWA stated on Monday that if funding did not resume, the agency would be unable to sustain operations in Gaza and across the region beyond the end of February.

In response, the Pakistani foreign ministry echoed statements by UN officials, emphasizing that the current funding for UNRWA would not be adequate to meet the requirements for supporting the Palestinian people in the coming month.

The ministry emphasized, “The timing of this suspension is deeply troubling as it takes place amidst the ongoing war, displacement, and suffering of the people of Gaza who depend on critical aid from UNRWA for their daily survival.”

“It is, therefore, imperative to prioritize the continuity of UNRWA’s operations to sustain the survival of the people of Gaza.”

UNRWA serves as a vital humanitarian agency in Gaza, providing essential services to over two million people, including shelter, food, and primary health care services, even amid intense hostilities.

The agency has faced financial strain for years, and in January last year, it appealed for $1.6 billion in funding, citing the risk to its operations.

The Pakistani foreign ministry criticized the decision to suspend funding in response to allegations against a small group of staff as “unjustifiable.”

“Pakistan urges all countries that have suspended their funding for UNRWA to reconsider their decision in order to avoid suspension of the Agency’s humanitarian work,” it added.

“The lives of the people in Gaza hang in the balance and depend on this crucial support.”