PTI calls Imran Khan's sentence in cipher case a 'total mockery of law'

Pakistan's ex-prime minister Imran Khan, and his second in line Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been sentenced to 10 years in jail in a cipher case for allegedly leaking state secrets, and now his party fired fresh salvo at special court and incumbent authorities.

A social media post shared by former ruling PTI said "Pakistan stood with Imran and Qureshi who defended Pakistan and stood for Haqeeqi Azadi".

It said no such sham trial can change what happened in 2022, on the orders of Donald Lu, referring to Khan's ouster. "A complete mockery and disregard of the law in the cipher case shall not lead us to forget our primary responsibility in order to provide justice to Imran and Qureshi," PTI said.

A complete disgusting mockery of law in this absolutely ridiculous trial.

PTI said Imran Khan's sentence will be thrown in a dustbin in the appeal stage, as party leaders raised questions at a special court for announcing the verdict in haste.

Khan's party said proceedings were not being conducted in accordance with the law and the Constitution, saying no such examples found in history.

PTI leaders however requested all voters and activists to show patience and not react to the court order in any capacity, hoping to get releif from High Court and Supreme Court.