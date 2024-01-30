PTI calls Imran Khan's sentence in cipher case a 'total mockery of law'

Pakistan's ex-prime minister Imran Khan, and his second in line Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been sentenced to 10 years in jail in a cipher case for allegedly leaking state secrets, and now his party fired fresh salvo at special court and incumbent authorities.
A social media post shared by former ruling PTI said "Pakistan stood with Imran and Qureshi who defended Pakistan and stood for Haqeeqi Azadi".
It said no such sham trial can change what happened in 2022, on the orders of Donald Lu, referring to Khan's ouster. "A complete mockery and disregard of the law in the cipher case shall not lead us to forget our primary responsibility in order to provide justice to Imran and Qureshi," PTI said.
A complete disgusting mockery of law in this absolutely ridiculous trial.— PTI (@PTIofficial) January 30, 2024
InshAllah, the revenge will be taken through vote inshAllah. Such sham trials have their future written in dustbin. #نہ_مایوس_ہوں_نہ_مشتعل #ووٹ_کرے_گا_میرا_فیصلہ https://t.co/cl2v9sbkD9
PTI said Imran Khan's sentence will be thrown in a dustbin in the appeal stage, as party leaders raised questions at a special court for announcing the verdict in haste.
Khan's party said proceedings were not being conducted in accordance with the law and the Constitution, saying no such examples found in history.
PTI leaders however requested all voters and activists to show patience and not react to the court order in any capacity, hoping to get releif from High Court and Supreme Court.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 30, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.75 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.75
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|182
|183.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|39.4
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|90.39
|915.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.17
|59.77
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.63
|326.13
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.