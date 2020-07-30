Keh Do: Junaid Khan to launch his original motivational web series
Junaid Khan is all set to launch his own motivational series titled Keh Do on Youtube. The actor will detail his personal experiences and opinions with everyone.
The audience will be seeing a different, more personal and candid side of Junaid's personality as he will openly communicate about various topics.
Junaid believes that his profession allows him to use multiple other forms of media that are suitable enough to deliver his message. “One doesn’t need to be confined to a single medium in order to articulate; I want to use this platform to connect with my audience.” He further added, “I want to share with people how I handle different issues in my daily life, and maybe I can help others through this in some way.”
The singer-turned-actor is currently basking in success for his phenomenal performances in dramas Kashf and Kasak. We can't wait to see what he has in store for us.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
