Trending this summer: Coconut chia pudding with mango puree

During the sweltering summer heat, the only thing giving us a chilled and sweet relief is MANGOES!

Summers arrive and you'd see fresh mangoes crowding the fruit markets. Nothing could be more satisfying than indulging in a succulent, pulpy mango and that's the reason why everyone is crazy about the king of fruits.

From mango desserts to milkshakes or delicious fruit bowls, mango can be used to create countless delicacies. Here's a popular mango dessert that has been trending this summer and you all must try it!

Coconut Mango Chia Pudding

Prepared with layers of coconut milk, chia pudding and mango puree, its almost impossible to not fall in love with the fresh, tropical flavor! Thick and creamy mango chia pudding is a healthy breakfast or dessert that only uses 6 ingredients (most of which are easily available at home)!

Ingredients:

Mangoes

Chia seeds

Coconut milk

Maple syrup

Vanilla extract(optional)

Shredded coconut

Preparation:

Mix the chia seeds, coconut milk, vanilla extract and maple syrup in a bowl and refrigerate it for no less than 30 minutes. Cut the mangoes into small pieces and blend them enough to form a puree. Form layers in a glass with the chia mixture and the puree and leave it in the freezer for about an hour. Garnish the top layer with mango pieces, shredded coconut and toasted almonds. Enjoy!

Do try this recipe and let us know how it turned out!

