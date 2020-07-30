Pir Shah Abdul Haq Gilani of Golra Sharif dies at 94
02:41 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pir Shah Abdul Haq Gilani of Golra Sharif passed away on Thursday.
The 94-year-old was son of Pir Syed Ghulam Muhiuddin and grandson of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Gilani.
The funeral prayers of Pir Shah Abdul Haq Gilani will be offered after Asar prayers at the Dargah Golra Sharif today, a private news channel reported.
