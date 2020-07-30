Pir Shah Abdul Haq Gilani of Golra Sharif dies at 94
Web Desk
02:41 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
Pir Shah Abdul Haq Gilani of Golra Sharif dies at 94
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pir Shah Abdul Haq Gilani of Golra Sharif passed away on Thursday.

The 94-year-old was son of Pir Syed Ghulam Muhiuddin and grandson of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Gilani.

The funeral prayers of Pir Shah Abdul Haq Gilani will be offered after Asar prayers at the Dargah Golra Sharif today, a private news channel reported.

More From This Category
KP imposes ban on polythene bags
11:02 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
Int’l donors laud Ehsaas Emergency Cash ...
09:06 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
PM Imran orders action against corrupt elements ...
08:27 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
Pakistan Army called in to handle urban flooding ...
10:22 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
British Airways announces to resume flights for ...
08:13 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
PM’s special aides cannot be removed over dual ...
06:23 PM | 30 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Keh Do: Junaid Khan to launch his original motivational web series
05:49 PM | 30 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr