‘Both boys and girls face harassment,’ says Mehr Bano on dark side of showbiz industry

KARACHI – Mehr Bano, the star of “Taxali Gate” and a Pakistani artist living abroad, has revealed that artists have to often in appropriate demands in exchange for work, and both boys and girls frequently face harassment in this industry.

Mehr Bano, who remains constantly active on social media due to her bold personality and courageous statements, recently appeared on a private TV channel program.

In this program hosted by Tabish Hashmi, she shed light on the aspects of the industry that often remain behind the scenes.

In response to a participant’s question, Mehr Bano admitted that just like every industry has its dark sides, showbiz also has pressures from powerful people, and artists face inappropriate demands in exchange for work.

She clarified that due to the presence of beautiful faces and charming personalities in this industry, people easily become targets and fall victim to harassment.

The actress further said that “often both boys and girls face harassment,” which is an important indication of gender-based exploitation in the industry.

According to her, this problem is a dark aspect of the industry that needs to be openly discussed.