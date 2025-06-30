NDMA issues alerts for rain, urban flooding, and flash flood risks till July 5

ISLAMANAD – National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of NDMA has issued multiple impact-based weather alerts in view of expected widespread rain-wind/thundershowers, accompanied by isolated heavy falls, across various regions of Pakistan from 29th June to 5th July 2025.

According to NEOC anticipated significant rainfall activity in Kashmir, Northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad and Upper and Central parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa between 29th June to 3rd July.

This may result in urban flooding in low-lying areas of Central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the cities of Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, and Kohat. In the Potohar region, including Attock, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad, there is a high likelihood of urban flooding, especially during the nighttime hours from 9:00 PM to 4:00 AM on 29th June.

Rain emergencies may also occur in the low-elevation areas of North Eastern Punjab, covering Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, and Lahore. Similarly, areas within Faisalabad and Sargodha Divisions may experience significant rainfall, increasing the risk of localized flooding and rain-related emergencies

NEOC has also cautioned against possible flash flooding in the northern parts including Hazara and Malakand Divisions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lower parts of Jhelum and Poonch Valleys in AJK, and the Pir Panjal range in northeastern Punjab.

Low-level flooding is anticipated in River Kabul at Nowshera and its tributaries, along with medium flows in Swat River. Similar low-level flows are expected downstream of Tarbela Dam and in the Chenab River at Khanki and Qadirabad. Additionally, flash floods are likely in tributaries and streams of River Chitral and Hunza, such as Kunjrab, Ghujerab, Kilik, Chapursan, and Shimshal Braldu Rivers.

These conditions could lead to disruption of transportation in hilly and mountainous regions, landslides, and interruption of communication and electricity services.

Furthermore, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecasted in southern Sindh, particularly affecting Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, and Karachi from 29th June to 5th July.

The risk of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Karachi Division is expected to increase significantly from 2nd July onward, particularly in the districts of Hyderabad, Thatta, and Badin, where rainwater accumulation may trigger localized flooding and emergency conditions.

NDMA urges all provincial and district administrations to remain on high alert, activate contingency plans, and ensure timely dissemination of warnings in local languages.