Nearly two dozen trapped as roof of residential building collapsed in Karachi

KARACHI – At least 22 people are trapped while three others have been rescued as roof of a six-storey residential building collapsed in an area of Karachi on Monday.

Reports said the incident took place in Kharadar, a neighbourhood in district South of the port city, adding that three or four families lived in the building.

Rescue officials, police and teams of other relevant departments have reached the scene to save the people trapped in the building.

As many as three people, including two women, have been rescued so far while efforts are underway to save the remaining residents.

On the other hand, six people were injured after roof of a house collapsed in New Sarafa Bazar area of Rawalpindi on Monday.

This is a developing story….