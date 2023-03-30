'Farzi' becomes the most-watched Indian series of all time

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's latest web series Farzi has set a new benchmark in the Indian entertainment industry.

According to a survey conducted by Ormax Media, Farzi has been declared the most-watched Indian series of all time with a record viewership of 37.1 million.

Commenting on the success of Farzi, Shahid Kapoor wrote on Instagram, "Farzi Fever...thank you all so much." Raj and DK's Instagram account also expressed gratitude, "Thank you all...for all the love!!"

Directed by renowned duo Raj and DK, the series boasts an exceptional cast including Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. The storyline follows the life of a small-time con artist named Sunny, played by Shahid Kapoor, who becomes entangled in the dark world of counterfeiting. Vijay Sethupathi's fiery and unconventional task force officer character sets out to rid the nation of the threat Sunny poses.

The series has been praised for its gripping content and stellar performances, tackling the issue of counterfeiting, described as "financial terrorism" within the show. The lead actors have confirmed that a second season of the series is in the works.

With its record-breaking viewership, Farzi has cemented its position as a pioneer in the Indian entertainment industry and is a must-see for fans of crime thrillers.

On the work front, Kapoor will next be seen in Bloody Daddy.