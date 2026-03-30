Shaheen Afridi breaks silence on alleged ball tampering in PSL 11 clash

LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi has broken his silence on the alleged ball-tampering incident during the sixth match of PSL 11 between Qalandars and Kings.

Following the controversy, Shaheen said he was unaware of any change in the condition of the ball and that the team would review the footage before reaching a conclusion.

According to media reports, umpires inspected the ball before the final over against Karachi Kings and, after finding it altered, imposed a 5-run penalty on Lahore Qalandars, which turned the match around.

After the penalty, Karachi Kings needed just 9 runs instead of 14 and went on to secure a thrilling victory.