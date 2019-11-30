Be the first to get HUAWEI Y9s - The better than the best

LAHORE - After throwing a grand celebration party for its launch, the highly anticipated HUAWEI Y9s is now open to pre-bookings at all Huawei outlets nationwide from today (Saturday).

Upon every order, you will be receiving a 10,000mAh HUAWEI Power Bank absolutely free! Since Huawei prioritizes its consumers through constant communications and has always been on top when it comes to catering to their needs, by announcing its latest partnership with Daraz – Huawei has made purchasing even more convenient. Consumers can now order online at ease through Huawei’s Flagship store on Daraz.pk.

Opening the doors for all kinds of users to get the most out of their smartphone cameras, the HUAWEI Y9s’ intricate triple camera system consists of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP 120 degree Ultra-Wide Angle camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Capable of recognizing up to 22 different scenarios and more than 500 types of scenes, the HUAWEI Y9s’ camera system promises stunning results at the click of an AI model. In addition to this, the AI also assists in low-light photography, with the AIS Night Mode, which ensures well-lit shots even in conditions with minimal light.

Aiming to provide users with more screen space by removing bezels and notches, Huawei has skillfully hidden the front-facing camera in the top edge of the screen. Popping up when you activate the front camera, the Auto Pop-up 16MP AI Selfie Camera can take well-lit selfies thanks to powerful camera hardware and smart AI features like AI Backlit Imaging. Users can also make stunning portraits out of their selfies with the help of 3D Portrait Lighting that allows them to add rich studio effects to their favourite selfies.

With Huawei’s Ultra FullView Display, users can also enjoy 6.59 inches of uninterrupted screen estate. With an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 and a 91% screen to body ratio, the HUAWEI Y9s enjoys maximized viewing area complete with rich colour reproduction for an amazing viewing experience. To top it off, the screen also boasts a TUV Rheinland certified Eye Comfort Mode, making it comfortable for long term use as well.

The HUAWEI Y9s retails for PKR 42,999/- only and given all that it offers, the purchase is truly worth every penny! So hurry up and start booking.