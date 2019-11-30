PM Imran arrives in Lahore on day-long visit
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached in Lahore on a day-long visit today (Saturday).
According to media reports, the prime minister is scheduled to chair a meeting of the parliamentary body of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to take the party’s parliamentary body into confidence over the current political situation.
He will hold a meeting with newly appointed officers in the bureaucracy. The reshuffle in the provincial cabinet is also expected during the meeting.
The premier will preside over a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister’s House.
In a meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has briefed the premier regarding administrative issues of the province.
Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold a separate meeting with Governor Chaudhry Sarwar during his day-long visit.
