Nottingham Islam under fire over 'Nikkah between men'
Share
NOTTINGHAM – Nottingham Islam, a religious information centre based in the United Kingdom, shocked Muslims in the country and around the world after tweeting a controversial post on Monday.
In the tweet, which is deleted now, the Nottingham Islam shared a picture of two men standing together captioned: "Mabrook! Congratulations to John and Zulkiful for getting married earlier this evening. Alhamdulillah, we conducted their Nikah and issued the certificate. May Allah accept their marriage and keep them united throughout their lives...ameen."
That tweet perturbed the people so much that they took to the social media platform to criticise the 'same sex marriage' - demanding explanation. However, this was not the case and Nottingham Islam immediately clarified their position.
First they deleted the tweet, and came up with a second one along with the clarification: “We do not conduct same-gender marriages as our beautiful religion does not teach us of doing such things. Some names can be neutral gender thus confusion can begin. Verification is crucial in Islam and that is the best way. O Allah save us from slander.”
Clarifying Misconceptions: We do not conduct same-gender marriages as our beautiful religion does not teach us of doing such things. Some names can be neutral gender thus confusion can begin. Verification is crucial in Islam and that is the best way. O Allah save us from slander.— Nottingham Islam (@nottinghamislam) November 30, 2020
Nottingham Islam information point is known to be spreading the message of Islam to Muslims in Nottingham since 1977 and offers services such as Jummah Khutbah, Nikkah and Walima, New Muslim mentoring, Ghusal and Janaza.
'HOLY and HOMO': America’s first gay 'imam' 08:24 PM | 29 Jun, 2015
WASHINGTON - Daayiee Abdullah has been strongly criticised by many Muslim leaders and local imams, but he is proud of ...
- Pakistan thanks OIC for steadfast support on Kashmir dispute11:32 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Nottingham Islam under fire over 'Nikkah between men'11:17 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Kumar Bheel – A Pakistani Hindu who saved 18 people from burning ...10:34 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Pakistani court in action over woman's claims of abuse by Babar Azam09:42 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Diesel price increased, petrol price to remain unchanged09:19 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Sana Khan goes for a drive with husband (VIDEO)06:38 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- World's loneliest elephant reaches Cambodia06:06 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Sajal Ali awarded at DIAFA05:20 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020