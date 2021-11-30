Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 30 November 2021
11:25 AM | 30 Nov, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 30, 2021 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|176.5
|178
|Euro
|EUR
|196.5
|198.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|233
|235.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48
|48.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.4
|46.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|124
|125.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.85
|388.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|136
|137.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.75
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.5
|23.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.75
|17
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.8
|484.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.5
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.55
|97.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.75
|394.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|125.5
|127
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.5
|18.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.9
|160.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...11:25 AM | 30 Nov, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 November 202111:11 AM | 30 Nov, 2021
- Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar criticises own govt for failing to ...11:04 AM | 30 Nov, 2021
- BANvPAK – Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets in first Test match10:38 AM | 30 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan offers to host OIC summit on Afghanistan09:36 AM | 30 Nov, 2021
Punjab CM takes notice of offensive fashion shoot at Kartarpur gurdwara
07:40 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
- Hania Aamir spotted enjoying Asim Azhar's concert in Karachi06:21 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
- Juvaria Abbasi and Anoushey Abbasi's mother passes away05:30 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
- Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shares new adorable photo with son Mir Hakim04:45 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021