  

Search

Pakistan

US hands over $2 million medical aid for hospitals in Punjab

04:24 PM | 30 Oct, 2023
US hands over $2 million medical aid for hospitals in Punjab
Source: Social media

LAHORE – The US government has completed delivery of $2 million worth of oxygen commodities to 37 hospitals across Punjab

US Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer handed over the medical oxygen commodities and refrigeration trucks at a ceremony held at Directorate General Health Services, Lahore. 

Speaking on the occasion, Schofer said, “It is an honor to be here today for this important event. We know how important it is for people to have access to quality health care. In partnership with Pakistan, we continue to make strategic investments to improve Pakistan’s health care system, especially here in Punjab”.

He said this support is enhancing hospitals’ capacity to provide oxygen therapy to patients suffering from COVID-19 as well as many other lung conditions.

“I am also pleased to announce that we have handed over seven USAID-donated refrigeration trucks. These trucks can safely transport vaccines from the provincial warehouse to district and sub-district stores, and can be used for vaccine storage purposes in emergency situations,” he said.

Over the past two years, the United States has worked closely with the Government of Punjab on several health-related initiatives, including efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

He said the US government had provided 46 ventilators, which were distributed to 13 hospitals, trained 142 health workers on the new equipment.

“We provided personal protective equipment, rapid antigen tests, and a mobile biosafety laboratory,” he said.

These efforts not only enabled health care providers to meet acute, COVID-19 related needs. They are long-term investments in Punjab’s healthcare system.  

“Our cooperation here serves as a shining example. We share the same goal, to help people in need across Punjab,” he said while thanking the Punjab Caretaker health minister of primary and secondary health for his commitment and partnership.

“The United States is strongly committed to building on our strong partnership with health care providers here in Punjab. I’m honored to have the opportunity to celebrate this important milestone in our partnership with all of you today,” he concluded.

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

10:59 PM | 29 Oct, 2023

Caretaker PM grieved over death of Maulana Jameel’s son

10:29 PM | 29 Oct, 2023

Death of Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son a ‘suicide’: Punjab police

05:38 PM | 24 Oct, 2023

Zindigi, Lahore Development Authority join hands to Revolutionize ...

11:51 AM | 22 Oct, 2023

PIA cancels another 25 flights as PSO suspends fuel supply over ...

06:30 PM | 21 Oct, 2023

Hajj 2024 cost: Pakistani pilgrims to pay over Rs 1 million

10:03 PM | 20 Oct, 2023

Pakistan to send medical supplies to war-torn Palestine

Advertisement

Latest

04:59 PM | 30 Oct, 2023

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 22% for next two months 

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 30 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 30 October, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar, other currencies; check today exchange rates

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market, and the current rate stands at 282.5 for selling purposes, and 279.5 for buying.

On Monday, Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound hovered around Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham currently stays at Rs78.25 and the Saudi Riyal SAR was being quoted at Rs74.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 October 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.4 283.15
Euro EUR 296.1 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.25 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.8 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.28 753.28
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.27 38.67
Danish Krone DKK 39.55 39.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.65 1.72
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.86 912.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.48 59.08
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.79 164.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.02 25.32
Omani Riyal OMR 727.9 735.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 25.17 25.47
Swiss Franc CHF 311.55 314.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.72 7.87

              

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan increases despite drop in international market rates

Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid changes in the international market.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola saw marginal gains on Monday and the new rate stands at Rs214,000, and 22-karat gold is currently available at Rs196,167 per tola.

For 10 grams of 24-karat gold, the current price stands at Rs183,471, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs168,182.

In the international market, the bullion rate hovered around $2,002 per ounce with marginal losses.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 30 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Karachi PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Islamabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Peshawar PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Quetta PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Sialkot PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Attock PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Gujranwala PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Jehlum PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Multan PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Bahawalpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Gujrat PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Nawabshah PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Chakwal PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Hyderabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Nowshehra PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Sargodha PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Faisalabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Mirpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: