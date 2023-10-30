US hands over $2 million medical aid for hospitals in Punjab

LAHORE – The US government has completed delivery of $2 million worth of oxygen commodities to 37 hospitals across Punjab
US Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer handed over the medical oxygen commodities and refrigeration trucks at a ceremony held at Directorate General Health Services, Lahore.
Speaking on the occasion, Schofer said, “It is an honor to be here today for this important event. We know how important it is for people to have access to quality health care. In partnership with Pakistan, we continue to make strategic investments to improve Pakistan’s health care system, especially here in Punjab”.
He said this support is enhancing hospitals’ capacity to provide oxygen therapy to patients suffering from COVID-19 as well as many other lung conditions.
“I am also pleased to announce that we have handed over seven USAID-donated refrigeration trucks. These trucks can safely transport vaccines from the provincial warehouse to district and sub-district stores, and can be used for vaccine storage purposes in emergency situations,” he said.
Over the past two years, the United States has worked closely with the Government of Punjab on several health-related initiatives, including efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the US government had provided 46 ventilators, which were distributed to 13 hospitals, trained 142 health workers on the new equipment.
“We provided personal protective equipment, rapid antigen tests, and a mobile biosafety laboratory,” he said.
These efforts not only enabled health care providers to meet acute, COVID-19 related needs. They are long-term investments in Punjab’s healthcare system.
“Our cooperation here serves as a shining example. We share the same goal, to help people in need across Punjab,” he said while thanking the Punjab Caretaker health minister of primary and secondary health for his commitment and partnership.
“The United States is strongly committed to building on our strong partnership with health care providers here in Punjab. I’m honored to have the opportunity to celebrate this important milestone in our partnership with all of you today,” he concluded.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market, and the current rate stands at 282.5 for selling purposes, and 279.5 for buying.
On Monday, Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound hovered around Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham currently stays at Rs78.25 and the Saudi Riyal SAR was being quoted at Rs74.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.8
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.28
|753.28
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.55
|39.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.65
|1.72
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.9
|735.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.55
|314.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.72
|7.87
Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid changes in the international market.
The price of 24-karat gold per tola saw marginal gains on Monday and the new rate stands at Rs214,000, and 22-karat gold is currently available at Rs196,167 per tola.
For 10 grams of 24-karat gold, the current price stands at Rs183,471, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs168,182.
In the international market, the bullion rate hovered around $2,002 per ounce with marginal losses.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Karachi
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Quetta
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Attock
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Multan
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.