'Uraan' all set to go on air on Geo Entertainment

KARACHI - 7th Sky Entertainment, led by the ace producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi is bringing a new drama 'Uraan,' set to go on-air from Monday to Friday at 9pm, on Geo Entertainment.

'Uraan' narrates the story of three siblings – Malka, Aqeel, and Manahil. The eldest among the lot is Malka – who follows her heart and has big aspirations in life. Despite being engaged, she is not interested in her fiancé Sajawal. Then there is Aqeel, who is always busy finding shortcuts to make things work. The youngest among the siblings is Manahil, who believes in hard work and has her priorities straight unlike her elder siblings. As Malka and Aqeel continue to make bad decisions and fall prey to greediness, Manahil is left to suffer alone.

‘Uraan’ explores the themes of greed, disloyalty, and deception, penned down by the brilliant Jahanzaib Qamar, and exceptionally directed by Shaqielle Khan. The ensemble cast includes Adeel Chaudhry and Kinza Hashmi in the lead, with Aijaz Aslam, Farhan Malhi, Rubina Ashraf, Zainab Qayyum, Nida Mumtaz, Lubna Aslam, Ainy Zaidi, and Muhammad Usama Khan in pivotal roles.