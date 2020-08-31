'Uraan' all set to go on air on Geo Entertainment
Share
KARACHI - 7th Sky Entertainment, led by the ace producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi is bringing a new drama 'Uraan,' set to go on-air from Monday to Friday at 9pm, on Geo Entertainment.
'Uraan' narrates the story of three siblings – Malka, Aqeel, and Manahil. The eldest among the lot is Malka – who follows her heart and has big aspirations in life. Despite being engaged, she is not interested in her fiancé Sajawal. Then there is Aqeel, who is always busy finding shortcuts to make things work. The youngest among the siblings is Manahil, who believes in hard work and has her priorities straight unlike her elder siblings. As Malka and Aqeel continue to make bad decisions and fall prey to greediness, Manahil is left to suffer alone.
‘Uraan’ explores the themes of greed, disloyalty, and deception, penned down by the brilliant Jahanzaib Qamar, and exceptionally directed by Shaqielle Khan. The ensemble cast includes Adeel Chaudhry and Kinza Hashmi in the lead, with Aijaz Aslam, Farhan Malhi, Rubina Ashraf, Zainab Qayyum, Nida Mumtaz, Lubna Aslam, Ainy Zaidi, and Muhammad Usama Khan in pivotal roles.
- IHC orders Nawaz Sharif to “Surrender before the law” before Sep 902:23 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- I salute the resilience of Kashmir people against oppression: Mehwish ...02:12 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- NEPRA approves 84 paisa per unit hike in power tariff12:58 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- New Zealand designates Christchurch shooter as terrorist entity12:35 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- Security Council ‘ignoring’ terrorism by extremist, fascist ...12:22 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- Emma Roberts is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett ...11:18 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
- These 5 DIY hair masks are what you need to undo summer damage12:46 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
- Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold war to be launched on November 1310:13 PM | 31 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020