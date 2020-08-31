Armeena Rana Khan takes a trip down memory lane

While there’s not much we can do right now but stay at home and only dream about vacationing, we are running out of ideas to keep ourselves engaged.

But there are a few people, including celebrities who are keeping themselves entertained by taking a walk down memory lane and and sharing some of their most memorable moments that they cherish.

Who doesn’t love a good #throwback? Actor Armeena Rana Khan just shared a throwback on Twitter from when she visited Taj Mahal in India.

When things were not so fascist... pic.twitter.com/w2n7grnMa0 — Armeena 🦋 (@ArmeenaRK) August 30, 2020

"When things were not so fascist," she captioned the picture. Her words refer to the hostility between India and Pakistan that continues to grow over the never-ending Kashmir issue.

