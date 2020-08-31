Armeena Rana Khan takes a trip down memory lane
Share
While there’s not much we can do right now but stay at home and only dream about vacationing, we are running out of ideas to keep ourselves engaged.
But there are a few people, including celebrities who are keeping themselves entertained by taking a walk down memory lane and and sharing some of their most memorable moments that they cherish.
Who doesn’t love a good #throwback? Actor Armeena Rana Khan just shared a throwback on Twitter from when she visited Taj Mahal in India.
When things were not so fascist... pic.twitter.com/w2n7grnMa0— Armeena 🦋 (@ArmeenaRK) August 30, 2020
"When things were not so fascist," she captioned the picture. Her words refer to the hostility between India and Pakistan that continues to grow over the never-ending Kashmir issue.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- IHC orders Nawaz Sharif to “Surrender before the law” before Sep 902:23 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- I salute the resilience of Kashmir people against oppression: Mehwish ...02:12 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- NEPRA approves 84 paisa per unit hike in power tariff12:58 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- New Zealand designates Christchurch shooter as terrorist entity12:35 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- Security Council ‘ignoring’ terrorism by extremist, fascist ...12:22 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- Emma Roberts is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett ...11:18 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
- These 5 DIY hair masks are what you need to undo summer damage12:46 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
- Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold war to be launched on November 1310:13 PM | 31 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020