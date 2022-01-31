Yousuf Raza Gilani steps down as Senate Opposition leader
04:29 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
Yousuf Raza Gilani steps down as Senate Opposition leader
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani on Monday stepped down as the leader of the Opposition in the Senate after his absence led to the passage of the State Bank (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the Upper House of the Parliament.

"I have submitted my resignation to my party; I do not want to be the Opposition leader anymore," Gilani said while addressing on the floor of the Senate.

During the session, 12 members were absent, including eight members of the Opposition, two of the government and two from independent candidate Dilawar Khan’s group.

More to follow…

