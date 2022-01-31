Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed in Sri Lanka for their honeymoon
04:53 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed in Sri Lanka for their honeymoon
Newlyweds Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed have been the talk of the town lately due to their beautiful honeymoon clicks storming the internet.

From a dreamy whirlwind romance to a fairy-tale wedding, the couple has now jetted off to Sri Lanka for their honeymoon and are documenting their travel diaries enthusiastically.

The netizens have a lot to say about their viral pictures in particular the Fitoor star's dressing. They are of the viewpoint that her style and dresses are super refreshing and are excluding outfit goals.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

On the work front, Hiba Bukhari is being praised for her performance in drama serials Berukhi and Inteha-e-Ishq. 

Asfar Hussain talks about his musical journey and “Mehram”
04:16 PM | 31 Jan, 2022

