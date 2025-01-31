Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Punjab notifies new speed limits for motorcycles

Punjab Sets New Speed Limit For Motorcyclists

LAHORE – The Punjab Road Safety Authority (PRSA) has issued a notification to change the speed limit for motorcycles across province in order to ensure safety of riders.

The authority said new speed limit for bikers had been fixed at 60km per hour, adding that traffic officials will take action against those who violate it.

It added that the notification has been issued after the provincial cabinet approved changes in the speed limit.

Earlier this month, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari announced the cabinet meeting had decided that the speed of motorcycles will not exceed 60 kilometers per hour. She added manufacturing companies will be instructed to ensure that new motorcycles do not exceed this limit.

She also said electric vehicles will soon hit the roads of Punjab as first consignment of 28 buses will reach Lahore in two or three days.

In a similar development, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has launched a pilot project to construct dedicated lanes for cyclists and motorcyclists in Lahore.

The first phase of the project will see the creation of a 4-kilometer-long bike lane from Kalma Chowk to Lahore Bridge.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 31 January 2025 Thursday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search