Punjab notifies new speed limits for motorcycles

LAHORE – The Punjab Road Safety Authority (PRSA) has issued a notification to change the speed limit for motorcycles across province in order to ensure safety of riders.

The authority said new speed limit for bikers had been fixed at 60km per hour, adding that traffic officials will take action against those who violate it.

It added that the notification has been issued after the provincial cabinet approved changes in the speed limit.

Earlier this month, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari announced the cabinet meeting had decided that the speed of motorcycles will not exceed 60 kilometers per hour. She added manufacturing companies will be instructed to ensure that new motorcycles do not exceed this limit.

She also said electric vehicles will soon hit the roads of Punjab as first consignment of 28 buses will reach Lahore in two or three days.

In a similar development, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has launched a pilot project to construct dedicated lanes for cyclists and motorcyclists in Lahore.

The first phase of the project will see the creation of a 4-kilometer-long bike lane from Kalma Chowk to Lahore Bridge.