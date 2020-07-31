13 builders commit economic activity up to Rs1.3 trillion in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Over a dozen leading builders in Pakistan have assured Prime Minister Imran Khan of launching various projects during next 4-5 months that will generate economic activities upto 1.3 trillion rupees and addition of 100,000 housing units.

The assurance was made in Islamabad during weekly meeting of National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development that has turned out to be a morale booster for the builders and developers who are completely satisfied with the support being provided by the government in resolving their issues providing them a conducive environment for undertaking greater activities in the construction sector.

Besides all Chief Secretaries of the provinces, leading builders and developers from Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore attended the meeting to represent Association of Builders and Developers of the country.

PM Imran appreciated the Governor State Bank for its proactive role in encouraging private banks to extend much-needed support to the construction sector, the Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

Thirteen builders and developers assured the premier that the present system will help expeditious resolution of their issues and pending approvals enabling them to undertake projects worth billions of rupees.

Imran Khan, while expressing satisfaction over the confidence of the builders community, reiterated the commitment of the government to provide every possible facilities to the construction sector.

He observed that big cities serve as engine of growth and offer huge opportunities to the builders and developers.

He added that increased construction activities will help wealth and job creation which will enable the country to gain economic stability and reduce its debt burden.