Meera's request for financial aid approved by Punjab government
Earlier, veteran actress Meera had requested Rs 40 million from the Punjab Government under the Artist Support Fund, claiming that she is in desperate need of financial assistance.
However, the Punjab Information and Cultural department denied the actor's request, saying that they can only provide her Rs 5000-10,000 at this point.
Now, on Thursday, the actor's financial aid application has been accepted. According to Express Tribune, the Lahore Arts Council will give Rs 5,000 to Meera.
Around 645 artists have been promised to be given financial assistance in the first round.
