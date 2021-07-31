Pakistan condemns India’s politicization of cricket after BCCI warns foreign players not to participate in KPL

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned India’s politicization of cricket after Indian officials warned international players not to participate in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

The development comes after former South African player Herschelle Gibbs has accused the Indian officials of bringing their political agenda with Pakistan as BCCI has threatened him of denying him entry in the second most populated state if he participates in the league.

"Completely unnecessary of the BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the KPL," he wrote in a tweet adding that “they are also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous.”

Completely unnecessary of the @BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the @kpl_20 . Also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous 🙄 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) July 31, 2021

Following the tweet of Overseas Warriors member, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri shared a tweet on India’s politicization of cricket.

Chaudhry wrote, “India’s politicization of cricket cannot be condemned enough. Depriving young Kashmiri players of the opportunity to share a dressing room with big names in cricket is unfortunate and regrettable”.

India’s politicisation of Cricket cannot be condemned enough. Depriving young Kashmiri players of the opportunity to share dressing room with big names in 🏏 is unfortunate and regrettable.@hershybru @kpl_20 https://t.co/uOgRuMXqln — Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri (@Zhchaudhri) July 31, 2021

The statement of South African cricketer comes a day after former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif slammed Indian authorities for warning boards. In a recent tweet, Rashid said the “BCCI was warning cricket boards that if their former players took part in Kashmir Premier League, they won’t be allowed entry in India or allowed to work in Indian cricket at any level or in any capacity."

Indian cricket board threatening foreign players ... 09:02 PM | 30 Jul, 2021 Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif claimed on Friday that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is sending ...

In the meanwhile, the first-ever edition of the Kashmir Premier League is scheduled to begin from August 6 and it comprises five franchises representing cities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while a sixth franchise named Overseas Warriors is reserved for overseas Kashmiris.