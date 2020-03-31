Fawad Ch warns of unverified Coronavirus testing kits

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday has warned the provincial governments and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of unverified coronavirus testing kits present in large numbers in the country.

In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry stressed that many lives will be put in danger if an affected patient is declared as healthy by the unverified testing kit.

صوبائ حکومتوں اور NDMA کو وارننگ دینا چاہتا ہوں،کرونا وائرس کی غیر تصدیق شدہ ٹیسٹک کٹس کی بھرمار ہو رہی ہے، اگربیمارمریض کو ٹسٹ صحتمند ظاہر کر دے گا تو اس کا مطلب ہے کئ جانوں کو خطرے میں ڈالنا، جب تک DRAP پاکستان کی اپنی کٹس کی تصدیق کرتا ہے آپ امپورٹ کریں لیکن صرف تصدیق شدہ کٹس — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 31, 2020

The federal minister urged the provincial governments and the NDMA to import verified testing kits.