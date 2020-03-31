Fawad Ch warns of unverified Coronavirus testing kits
11:42 AM | 31 Mar, 2020
Fawad Ch warns of unverified Coronavirus testing kits
ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday has warned the provincial governments and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of unverified coronavirus testing kits present in large numbers in the country.

In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry stressed that many lives will be put in danger if an affected patient is declared as healthy by the unverified testing kit.

The federal minister urged the provincial governments and the NDMA to import verified testing kits.

