Ukrainian ambassador meets COAS Bajwa, lauds Pakistan’s peace efforts
RAWALPINDI – Markian Chuchuk, Ukrainian Ambassador to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today (March 31st, 2021).
During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral & defence cooperation came under discussion.
COAS said that Pakistan attaches great importance to furthering bilateral relations with Ukraine in all domains.
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.
Both sides reiterated the commitment to expanding bilateral engagements through structured forums and regular exchanges, particularly with respect to defence cooperation.
