Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on March 31, 2022
08:42 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 31, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|182.4
|183.85
|Euro
|EUR
|200
|202
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|237
|239.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|49.4
|50.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|48.05
|48.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|134.5
|136.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.5
|388.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|143
|145
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.55
|23.95
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.65
|23.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.6
|16.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.85
|484.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.75
|37.1
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.85
|97.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.85
|394.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.95
|40.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|131
|132.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.75
|19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160.35
|161.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Engro Energy to host Pakistan Energy Symposium on Friday02:03 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Enaam Ahmed becomes first Pakistani to bag top podium in American ...01:55 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
- State Bank grants Careem Pay IPA for EMI license01:39 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
- PM Imran summons NSC meeting today amid foreign threat letter ...12:39 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
- PAKvAUS – Pakistan to take on confident Australia in second ODI ...11:49 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
Jada Pinkett reacts after husband Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at Oscars
08:45 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
- Zara Noor Abbas’ new photos set internet ablaze06:40 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
- Muneeb Butt and Reham Khan clash over political preferences09:46 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat makes heads turn with jaw-dropping photos06:00 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
- Blow to PTI as MQM-P decides to support Opposition’s no-trust move10:08 AM | 30 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022