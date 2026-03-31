Rain, hailstorm bring pleasant weather to Lahore

LAHORE – Rain and hailstorm in various areas of the provincial capital turned the weather pleasant.

After the rainfall, cool winds led to a drop in temperature. According to the Meteorological Department, rain and hail were reported in Shimla Pahari and surrounding areas.

The Met Office stated that 35 mm of rain was recorded in Nishtar Town, 29.4 mm in Johar Town, 5 mm on Jail Road, 11.4 mm in Gulberg, and 2.4 mm in Pani Wala Talab.

Similarly, 0.2 mm rainfall was recorded in Farrukhabad, 2.4 mm in Gulshan Ravi, 3 mm in Iqbal Town, 4 mm in Samanabad, and 1.4 mm in the Sagian area.