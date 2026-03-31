Rain in Lahore delays PSL 11 clash Between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United

LAHORE – Toss for Tuesday’s game of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United has been delayed due to heavy rain here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

The toss was originally scheduled to take place at 6:30 PM as per the Pakistan Standard Time (PST), but it started raining cats and dogs just minutes before, resulting in the ground staff covering the square before taking shelter. Since it is still raining here and the field is covered, the updated time for the toss will be determined once the downpour stops.

The upcoming fixture holds great significance for both Zalmi and United as the former will be eyeing to clinch the top spot in the PSL standings, while the three-time champions would be determined to taste their first triumph in the eight-team tournament.

Zalmi got off to a triumphant start to their campaign as they downed debutants RawalPindiz by five wickets, while the United succumbed to a gruelling defeat at the hands of Multan Sultans.

Consequently, the 2017 champions are fourth on the points table with two points after one match, while the United are seventh with zero points.

Historically, Zalmi and United have come face-to-face 26 times, with their head-to-head record hanging in the balance as both teams have 13 victories each.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Salman Irshad, Andries Gous, Devon Conway, Faheem Ashraf, Mehran Mumtaz, Mark Chapman, Nisar Ahmed, Mir Hamza Sajjad, Sameen Gul, Sameer Minhas, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Dipendra Singh Airee, Mohammad Faiq, Mohsin Riaz, Chris Green and Mohammad Salman Mirza.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Sufiyan Muqeem, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Aaron Hardie, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman, Abdul Subhan, Tanzid Hasan, Michael Bracewell, Kusal Mendis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Kashif Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Farhan Yousuf, Brian Bennett, Mohammad Basit and Shoriful Islam.