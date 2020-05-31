NDMA activates another two separate hotlines to counter locust, COVID-19
Web Desk
11:27 AM | 31 May, 2020
NDMA activates another two separate hotlines to counter locust, COVID-19
ISLAMABAD – National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has operationalised two more separate dedicated hotlines for prompt registration of locust and coronavirus related complaints.

NDMA spokesman said in a statement that the COVID-19 related complaints could be registered by contacting 24/7 hotline 0304-111-01-61 while locust related complaints could be registered at 0304-111-01-62.

The hotline has been established at the operation room of NDMA.

