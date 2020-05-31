Pakistan marks “World No Tobacco Day” today
ISLAMABAD - World No Tobacco Day is being observed today (Sunday) across the country to highlight the hazards associated with use of tobacco.
This year theme for Day is "Protecting youth from industry manipulation and preventing them from tobacco and nicotine use".
The day spotlights the efforts being made by governments, civil society and individuals across the globe to safeguard the health of people through preventive, persuasive and punitive measures against the use of tobacco.
In his message in connection with World No Tobacco Day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza said the government has taken major strides in the realm of tobacco control.
He said Federal Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination in coordination with the provinces has developed a draft national policy to sustain the tobacco control efforts in the country.
