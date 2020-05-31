Malik Riaz refutes allegations leveled against him in Uzma Khan torture case

LAHORE – Pakistan's real-estate tycoon Malik Riaz has refuted allegation leveled against him in the Uzma Khan torture case.

According to details, while terming Hassan Niazi’s allegations as baseless and false, Malik Riaz has sent a legal notice to him in this regard.

In the notice, Malik Riaz’s lawyer, Advocate Azhar Siddique has directed Hassan Niazi to seek an unconditional apology from Malik Riaz and to ensure in writing not to level further allegations within seven days.

Advocate Azhar Siddique rejected the rumour that Malik Riaz had offered some amount to anyone and said that such false propaganda has been devised to harm his image.

He said that Uzma Khan’s lawyer is trying to seek cheap publicity by alleging Malik Riaz's involvement in the matter.

While advising Hassan Niazi to withdraw allegations leveled against Malik Riaz, Advocate Azhar Siddique warned him to face legal action otherwise.

Earlier, in a tweet, Malik Riaz stated that “I categorically rebut this malicious propaganda associating me with a viral video. Usman is not my nephew.I’m appalled at such below the belt attempt to malign me for something I’m not involved in any capacity.