Young PTI supporter pens book to explain why she’s chosen Imran Khan as leader

09:17 AM | 31 May, 2022
Young PTI supporter pens book to explain why she’s chosen Imran Khan as leader
Source: PTI (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman encouraged his another young supporter by holding a meeting with her during his visit to Charsadda as he has launched a campaign for early elections in the country. 

Anfal Khan, 17, also presented her book titled “Why I have chosen Imran Khan?” to the former prime minister. 

A video of the meeting shows the teenage supporter got emotional and burst into tears when Khan signed her book.  

Taking to Twitter, Anfal said that she has explained many reasons for loving Imran Khan, adding: “1st is that khan is a great and honest leader in the history of Pakistan and He is a popular politicians in the history of Pakistan No doubt he is an inspiration for a lot of youngsters”.

More than a weeks before his May 25 Azadi March, the PTI chief also met his young supporter from Lakki Marwat at his Bani Gala residence after a video of him crying for a meeting with Imran Khan went viral on social media. 

Imran Khan asks Supreme Court to assure ... 05:48 PM | 30 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan has urged the country’s top court to assure ...

More From This Category
Pakistan to set up committee to make policy on ...
11:35 PM | 30 May, 2022
What raise in salaries of govt employees has been ...
10:17 PM | 30 May, 2022
Military awards conferred on Pakistan Army ...
08:42 PM | 30 May, 2022
Pakistani journalist Ahmed Quraishi fired from ...
06:09 PM | 30 May, 2022
Imran Khan asks Supreme Court to assure ...
05:48 PM | 30 May, 2022
President Alvi appoints PML-N's Balighur Rehman ...
03:29 PM | 30 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
IHC extends TikTok star Dolly's interim bail until June 8, admits her petition for urgent ...
11:55 PM | 30 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr