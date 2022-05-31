Young PTI supporter pens book to explain why she’s chosen Imran Khan as leader

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman encouraged his another young supporter by holding a meeting with her during his visit to Charsadda as he has launched a campaign for early elections in the country.

Anfal Khan, 17, also presented her book titled “Why I have chosen Imran Khan?” to the former prime minister.

A video of the meeting shows the teenage supporter got emotional and burst into tears when Khan signed her book.

Chairman PTI @ImranKhanPTI earlier today, while signing a book on request of one of our supporter. #CrimeMinisterRejected pic.twitter.com/qtIcd1adpm — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 30, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Anfal said that she has explained many reasons for loving Imran Khan, adding: “1st is that khan is a great and honest leader in the history of Pakistan and He is a popular politicians in the history of Pakistan No doubt he is an inspiration for a lot of youngsters”.

Humble gift for million's of heart @ImranKhanPTI I wrote many reasons for loving #Imrankhan 1st is that khan is a great and honest leader in the history of Pakistan and He is a popular politicians in the history of Pakistan No doubt he is an inspiration for a lot of youngsters pic.twitter.com/B1VrLEMxhT — InfalkhanPTI (@InfalkhanPTI) May 30, 2022

More than a weeks before his May 25 Azadi March, the PTI chief also met his young supporter from Lakki Marwat at his Bani Gala residence after a video of him crying for a meeting with Imran Khan went viral on social media.