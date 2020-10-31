Ijaz Shah hints to initiate Article 6 proceedings against Ayaz Sadiq
Web Desk
06:20 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
Ijaz Shah hints to initiate Article 6 proceedings against Ayaz Sadiq
Share

LAHORE –  Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Saturday said that the federal government has received several petitions seeking charges under Article 6 – the crime of high treason – of the Constitution against former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

Shah while addressing a ceremony said, the petitions received in Islamabad and Lahore have been sent for legal review. “Ayaz Sadiq has passed a very wrong statement about Indian pilot Abhinandan and the army chief,” Interior Minister said. 

I dismiss the allegations leveled against the Pakistan Army "from abroad", and swore that all this was an attempt to save the looted money. 

Earlier on Friday federal minister for information Shibli Faraz also indicated legal action against the PML-N leader after he passed contentious claims regarding the release of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

Ayaz Sadiq's clarification

PML-N leader on Saturday while talking about his recent remarks said he stands by his stance. I had "many secrets" but never made irresponsible statements.

Former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq slammed the fake Indian media for "distorting" his comments. "One thing is clear, Abhinandan did not come to Pakistan to distribute sweets; he had attacked Pakistan," the PML-N leader said. While striking at Prime Minister Imran Khan he said, also asked if the decision to release Abhinandan was made on dictation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/31-Oct-2020/pdm-chief-maulana-fazal-ur-rehman-meets-ayaz-sadiq-in-lahore

More From This Category
PML-N's Uzma Bukhari calls Indian soldiers killed ...
11:24 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
PM Imran vows to end class-based division in ...
11:01 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Govt going to close schools again amid second ...
10:02 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
US presidential election enters final sprint as ...
09:39 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Fayyazul Hassan Chohan removed as Punjab ...
07:37 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Nusrat Shehbaz Sharif be declared proclaimed ...
07:27 PM | 2 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kashmala Tariq weds Waqas Khan in Islamabad
05:15 PM | 2 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr