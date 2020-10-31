Ijaz Shah hints to initiate Article 6 proceedings against Ayaz Sadiq
Share
LAHORE – Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Saturday said that the federal government has received several petitions seeking charges under Article 6 – the crime of high treason – of the Constitution against former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq.
Shah while addressing a ceremony said, the petitions received in Islamabad and Lahore have been sent for legal review. “Ayaz Sadiq has passed a very wrong statement about Indian pilot Abhinandan and the army chief,” Interior Minister said.
I dismiss the allegations leveled against the Pakistan Army "from abroad", and swore that all this was an attempt to save the looted money.
Earlier on Friday federal minister for information Shibli Faraz also indicated legal action against the PML-N leader after he passed contentious claims regarding the release of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.
Ayaz Sadiq's clarification
PML-N leader on Saturday while talking about his recent remarks said he stands by his stance. I had "many secrets" but never made irresponsible statements.
Former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq slammed the fake Indian media for "distorting" his comments. "One thing is clear, Abhinandan did not come to Pakistan to distribute sweets; he had attacked Pakistan," the PML-N leader said. While striking at Prime Minister Imran Khan he said, also asked if the decision to release Abhinandan was made on dictation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/31-Oct-2020/pdm-chief-maulana-fazal-ur-rehman-meets-ayaz-sadiq-in-lahore
- PML-N's Uzma Bukhari calls Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama incident ...11:24 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- PM Imran vows to end class-based division in education sector11:01 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Govt going to close schools again amid second Covid-19 wave? ...10:02 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- US presidential election enters final sprint as Trump, Biden continue ...09:39 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Fayyazul Hassan Chohan removed as Punjab information minister07:37 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- IN PICS: Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir visits Murree during first visit ...04:29 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik share first family photo with baby daughter02:49 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Spooky and Glam: Sharmila Farooqi slays a classic Halloween look02:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for whole universe: ...09:03 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020