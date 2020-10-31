PDM Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman meets Ayaz Sadiq in Lahore

04:31 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
PDM Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman meets Ayaz Sadiq in Lahore
LAHORE - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq in Lahore today (Saturday) to discuss ongoing political scenario in the country.

The leaders also discussed the situation caused after Ayaz Sadiq’s statement in National Assembly (NA) session. 

While talking to newsmen after the meeting, the JUI-F chief said that we are Pakistanis and we have to be united.

The federation is trying hard to divide the opposition parties, the PDM chief added.

Fazal-ur-Rehman said that the opposition criticize the government without crossing its limits. 

