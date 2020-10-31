‘Pakistan stands with the Turkish nation’: PM Imran offers condolences over earthquake

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday offered condolences to the Turk President Erdogan and the people of Turkey on the loss of precious lives in the earthquake.

Premier Imran in his tweet said, “My condolences to President Erdogan & the people of Turkey on the loss of precious lives in Izmir earthquake. We stand with the Turkish nation”.

My condolences to President Erdogan & the people of Turkey on the loss of precious lives in Izmir earthquake. We stand with the Turkish nation, offering every help we can give. We can never forget the way Turkey stood with us when the devastating earthquake hit Pak & AJK in 2005 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 31, 2020

He said Pakistan could never forget the way Turkey stood with it when the devastating earthquake hit Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir in 2005.

As per the Turkish Health Ministry, At least 25 people were killed and 804 people have been injured, of which 364 have been discharged while 435 are still under treatment. 25 injured are in the intensive care unit and 9 are undergoing surgery.

Rescue activities are in progress. More than 475 vehicles and nearly 4,000 rescue workers, along with sniffer dogs and two military helicopters, are taking part in the rescue operations.