04:28 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
PML-N leader Abdul Qadir Baloch resigns over differences between party leadership 
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s acting president of Balochistan Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch on Saturday resigned from his post for not inviting former CM Sanaullah Zehri in the PDM rally.

As per the sources, PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi rejected to invite Zehri after consulting his party's top leadership. He allegedly said that Zehri is not in Pakistan for around 2.5 years so he cannot become a part of the PDM power show.

Baloch has served as a federal minister in the PML-N government and is currently the president of PML-N in Balochistan. 

Earlier in January 2018, Zehri resigned as chief minister Balochistan after a no-confidence vote initiated against him in the provincial assembly.

