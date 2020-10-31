Ameer Gillani pays tribute to his drama 'Sabaat' by releasing original song with same title

Is there anything Ameer Gillani can't do? As if he isn't a majorly talented actor, he is a lawyer too, who's soon headed to Harvard Law School, and last but not the least, he is an incredible singer and songwriter well!

'Sabaat' finally came to a bittersweet end last week, with blissful reunions and lessons learnt and Gilani has paid a heart-touching tribute to his debut drama by releasing an original song using the same title.

He took to Instagram to announce the release of the song and wrote," Mere pyaaray doston. Mein bata nahi sakta ke aap ka pyaar kitna special hai. Mein ne koshish ki hai ke likh ke bayaan karoon. I’m sure this represents the feeling of the entire team. Ek chhota sa gift humari taraf se. Ek aakhri baar Sabaat ke liye. Aap ka Aur humara saath ho Sabaat."

The song has been written and sung by Ameer himself and is directed by his co-star Usman Mukhtar.

We can't wait to see more of the actor's work and wish him all the best for his career!

