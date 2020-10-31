Ameer Gillani pays tribute to his drama 'Sabaat' by releasing original song with same title

10:45 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
Ameer Gillani pays tribute to his drama 'Sabaat' by releasing original song with same title
Share

Is there anything Ameer Gillani can't do? As if he isn't a majorly talented actor, he is a lawyer too, who's soon headed to Harvard Law School, and last but not the least, he is an incredible singer and songwriter well!

 'Sabaat' finally came to a bittersweet end last week, with blissful reunions and lessons learnt and Gilani has paid a heart-touching tribute to his debut drama by releasing an original song using the same title. 

View this post on Instagram

#Sabaat @mawrellous @mukhtarhoonmein @sarahkhanofficial #sabaat #mawrahocane #usmanmukhtar #sarahkhan #ameergilani

A post shared by Ameer Gilani (@ameergilani) on

He took to Instagram to announce the release of the song and wrote," Mere pyaaray doston. Mein bata nahi sakta ke aap ka pyaar kitna special hai. Mein ne koshish ki hai ke likh ke bayaan karoon. I’m sure this represents the feeling of the entire team. Ek chhota sa gift humari taraf se. Ek aakhri baar Sabaat ke liye. Aap ka Aur humara saath ho Sabaat."

The song has been written and sung by Ameer himself and is directed by his co-star Usman Mukhtar.

We can't wait to see more of the actor's work and wish him all the best for his career!

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Asim Azhar recites naat on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal
03:34 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
Sana Javed exposes fake Twitter account
01:04 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
Harvey Weinstein sued by Miriam Haley for sexual ...
12:29 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
Aisha Malik celebrates her daughter's first ...
11:05 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
Ameer Gillani pays tribute to his drama 'Sabaat' ...
10:45 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
Armeena Rana Khan lashes out at people not ...
10:05 AM | 31 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Asim Azhar recites naat on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal
03:34 PM | 31 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr