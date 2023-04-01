Gen Bajwa wanted cordial ties with India, says Imran Khan

LAHORE – PTI Chairman Imran Khan alleged that former Pakistan Army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa wanted to develop cordial relations with neighbouring India, adding he had also been pressurised for this during his tenure as prime minister.

He leveled the fresh allegations while talking to journalists at his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore. He said Gen Bajwa’s accountability should be held within the army.

He also clarified that President Arif Alvi was not playing any mediation reole between the PTI and establishment, adding that he had tasked Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Parvez Elahi to restore contacts with other political parties.

The defiant political said that there will no supremacy of the Constitution if elections were not held within 90 days and warned of taking to the streets over delay in the polls.

The former premier also talked about a police raid at his residence, stating that they attacked his house in his absence. Saying a case in this regard has been prepared, Khan said he will soon file it in a court of law.