Search

Pakistan

Gen Bajwa wanted cordial ties with India, says Imran Khan

05:54 PM | 1 Apr, 2023
Gen Bajwa wanted cordial ties with India, says Imran Khan
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – PTI Chairman Imran Khan alleged that former Pakistan Army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa wanted to develop cordial relations with neighbouring India, adding he had also been pressurised for this during his tenure as prime minister.

He leveled the fresh allegations while talking to journalists at his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore. He said Gen Bajwa’s accountability should be held within the army.

He also clarified that President Arif Alvi was not playing any mediation reole between the PTI and establishment, adding that he had tasked Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Parvez Elahi to restore contacts with other political parties.

The defiant political said that there will no supremacy of the Constitution if elections were not held within 90 days and warned of taking to the streets over delay in the polls.

The former premier also talked about a police raid at his residence, stating that they attacked his house in his absence. Saying a case in this regard has been prepared, Khan said he will soon file it in a court of law.  

'Imran Khan good at making stories,' report quotes Gen (r) Bajwa as saying

Pakistan

After Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi challenges NAB’s Toshakhana probe in IHC

02:14 PM | 1 Apr, 2023

Pakistani government's Twitter account blocked in India

11:40 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Islamabad court grants exemption to Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

10:04 AM | 30 Mar, 2023

Arrest warrants issued for Imran Khan in woman judge threatening case

12:14 PM | 29 Mar, 2023

Zalmay Khalilzad hits back at Pak govt; calls on PM Shehbaz to disassociate from interior minister’s ...

09:23 AM | 29 Mar, 2023

Nawaz Sharif was ousted by military establishment, admits General (r) Bajwa

02:11 PM | 29 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in terrorist attack at Iran border

06:11 PM | 1 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 1st April 2023

09:03 AM | 1 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 01, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 01 , 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 77.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.25 762.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.7
China Yuan CNY 41.16 41.56
Danish Krone DKK 41.49 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.86 933.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.14 64.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.37 178.38
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 736.57 144.51
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR

77.87

 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.35 27.65
Swiss Franc CHF 310.26

312.76
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 209,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Karachi PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Islamabad PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Peshawar PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Quetta PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Sialkot PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Attock PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Gujranwala PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Jehlum PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Multan PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Bahawalpur PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Gujrat PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Nawabshah PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Chakwal PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Hyderabad PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Nowshehra PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Sargodha PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Faisalabad PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525
Mirpur PKR 209,000 PKR 2,525

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: