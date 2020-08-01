India's Rafale jets have no chance against China's J-20: experts
Share
BEIJING – India has recently received delivery of five Rafale fighter jets, with a former Indian air chief marshal boasting that the French-made warplanes' capability is superior to China's J-20 stealth fighter jet.
Chinese experts said that the Rafale is only a third-plus generation fighter jet, and does not stand much of a chance against a stealth, fourth generation one like the J-20.
In some combat performance areas, the Rafale is superior to the Su-30 MKI fighter jets, which are in service in the Indian air force in large batches, but it is only about one-fourth of a generation more advanced and does not yield a significant qualitative change, Zhang Xuefeng, a Chinese military expert, told the Global Times.
Thanks to its AESA radar, advanced weapons and limited stealth technologies, the Rafale is comparable to other third-plus generation fighter jets used by other countries, but it will find it very difficult to confront a stealth-capable fourth generation fighter jet, Zhang said.
India's new Rafale fleet can trigger arms race in ... 06:02 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Thursday expressing concern over India acquiring a new fleet of Rafale ...
Zhang's statement came after the five Rafale fighter jets took off from France nd arrived in India last week.
In a report by the Hindustan Times, India's former air chief marshal B.S. Dhanoa claimed that the Rafale "is a game changer, and the Chinese J-20 does not even come close." It is common knowledge that a generational gap in fighter jets represents a huge difference that cannot be made up by tactics and numbers in combat, military observers said.
China's J-20 is far superior to the Rafale, they said.
- China’s Huawei 'becomes world’s largest smartphone vendor in Q2'10:54 AM | 2 Aug, 2020
-
- Pakistan surpasses 279,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,962 confirmed ...09:46 AM | 2 Aug, 2020
- Sindh CM grants special remission for prisoners09:19 AM | 2 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan, Turkey to stay in close contact on all issues of common ...08:38 AM | 2 Aug, 2020
- Eid-ul-Azha greetings from all your favourite stars03:45 PM | 1 Aug, 2020
- Madonna’s coronavirus post flagged, then removed by Instagram04:10 PM | 31 Jul, 2020
- 6 skin care products you need to start using before your 30s03:30 PM | 31 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020