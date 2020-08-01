Moinul Haque assumes charge as new Pakistani envoy to China
BEIJING – Moin ul Haque has arrived and assumed the charge of new Ambassador of Pakistan to China.
"Arrived today in Beijing and assumed the charge of Ambassador of Pakistan to China. A great honour indeed," Ambassador Moin ul Haq said after arriving in the Chinese capital.
"Pakistan and China are iron brothers. Looking forward to contributing to further strengthening of Pak-China special ties along with my wonderful team at the Embassy," he added.
Moin ul Haq, joined Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1987, and has served in Sri Lanka, Canada, and Turkey. In 2013, he was appointed Director General (Europe), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and later assumed the position of Chief of Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He remained Ambassador of Pakistan to France and accredited to Principality of Monaco from 2017 to 2020.
