Mustafa Qureshi, wife Rubina Qureshi test positive for coronavirus
Share
Pakistani veteran actor Mustafa Qureshi and his wife Rubina Qureshi tested positive for coronavirus.
Mustafa and Rubina quarantined themselves at home. According to their family, the couple was in stable condition.
Mustafa Qureshi is one of the most prolific stars in the Pakistani showbiz industry. His dialogue delivery and stronghold on the characters he essays have given him much-deserved exposure internationally.
Qureshi worked in popular films such as Maula Jatt and has a career spanning several decades. The actor's peers have been praying for his wellbeing too.
Pakistan on Sunday recorded at least 4,950 new Covid-19 cases. In the past day, at least 65 people have succumbed to the deadly disease.
The Delta variant of Covid-19 is a warning to the world to suppress the virus quickly before it mutates again into something even worse, the WHO said on Friday.
Adnan Siddiqui contracts coronavirus 12:32 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
Famed Pakistani star Adnan Siddiqui tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Mere Paas Tum Ho ...
-
- Five children killed, three injured as roof collapses in Lodhran04:24 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
-
- 4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP04:07 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
- Covid vaccination certificate mandatory for domestic air travel from ...02:54 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
-
- Katrina Kaif wins over internet with superb dance moves (VIDEO)02:40 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
-
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021