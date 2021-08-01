Mustafa Qureshi, wife Rubina Qureshi test positive for coronavirus

Pakistani veteran actor Mustafa Qureshi and his wife Rubina Qureshi tested positive for coronavirus.

Mustafa and Rubina quarantined themselves at home. According to their family, the couple was in stable condition.

Mustafa Qureshi is one of the most prolific stars in the Pakistani showbiz industry. His dialogue delivery and stronghold on the characters he essays have given him much-deserved exposure internationally.

Qureshi worked in popular films such as Maula Jatt and has a career spanning several decades. The actor's peers have been praying for his wellbeing too.

Pakistan on Sunday recorded at least 4,950 new Covid-19 cases. In the past day, at least 65 people have succumbed to the deadly disease.

The Delta variant of Covid-19 is a warning to the world to suppress the virus quickly before it mutates again into something even worse, the WHO said on Friday.