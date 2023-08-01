Karachi weather update

KARACHI – The Met Office has predicted light rain/drizzle with gusty winds in southern port city of Karachi in next three days.

It further forecast that the weather would remain cloudy and humid in the city during these days.

Maximum temperature in the port city is likely to remain in the range between 31-33 degrees centigrade, it said.

Meanwhile, the Met Office informed that monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also likely to enter these areas on 03rd August. Under the

influence of these systems rain/wind-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera from August 2 to August 7 with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower is expected in Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar from 04th (evening/night) to 07th August with occasional gaps.