Bill Gates' daughter set to marry Muslim millionaire Nayel Nassar

Billionaire Bill Gate's eldest daughter Jennifer is set to tie the knot with Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar.

Nassar proposed over the weekend and both shared photographs of the moment on social media.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Jennifer said: "Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions.

"I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes, a million times over."

Nassar also shared the happy news on his own Instagram account and wrote, "SHE SAID YES!!...I'm feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more."

Both Gates and Nassar graduated from Stanford University in 2018 and 2013 respectively.

Jennifer is the oldest of Bill and Melinda Gates’ three children. The second-wealthiest person in the world – behind Amazon founder Jeff Bezos – Bill Gates co-founded Microsoft in 1975 with Paul Allen.

Nassar, 28, is a professional equestrian with the Paris Panthers, the team that Jennifer Gates manages and also rides for.

