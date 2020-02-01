Passengers entering Pakistan to submit a Health Declaration Form
ISLAMABAD - All passengers entering Pakistan will be required to submit a Health Declaration Form which will include contact details and brief travel history as per the instruction issued by the Ministry of Health.
The submission of those completed form will be necessary for entering Pakistan, said a press release issued by aviation division on Saturday.
Health Declaration Card will be distributed amongst all the passengers in the plane in accordance with instructions of the government of Pakistan and in view of Novel Coronavirus outbreak, all passengers are advised to fill-up the form and handover to Health Staff in the International Arrival Lounge.
Non-Compliance shall result in denial of entry to the country.
The form contains demographic information of passenger, travel history and health status like the issue of fever, cough and shortness of breath.
