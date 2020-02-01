Passengers entering Pakistan to submit a Health Declaration Form
Associated Press of Pakistan
06:57 PM | 1 Feb, 2020
Passengers entering Pakistan to submit a Health Declaration Form
Share

ISLAMABAD - All passengers entering Pakistan will be required to submit a Health Declaration Form which will include contact details and brief travel history as per the instruction issued by the Ministry of Health.

The submission of those completed form will be necessary for entering Pakistan, said a press release issued by aviation division on Saturday.

Health Declaration Card will be distributed amongst all the passengers in the plane in accordance with instructions of the government of Pakistan and in view of Novel Coronavirus outbreak, all passengers are advised to fill-up the form and handover to Health Staff in the International Arrival Lounge.

Non-Compliance shall result in denial of entry to the country.

The form contains demographic information of passenger, travel history and health status like the issue of fever, cough and shortness of breath.

More From This Category
Medical supplies from Pakistan for ...
03:24 PM | 2 Feb, 2020
Pakistani doctor praised for volunteering to ...
02:24 PM | 2 Feb, 2020
Coronavirus death toll crosses 300
02:14 PM | 2 Feb, 2020
Envoy recommends not to evacuate Pakistanis from ...
11:04 AM | 2 Feb, 2020
Pakistan's efforts help cool down middle east ...
10:43 AM | 2 Feb, 2020
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over fresh LoC ...
12:01 AM | 2 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Peshawar Zalmi becomes first PSL franchise to launch a perfume
09:35 PM | 1 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr