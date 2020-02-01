Peshawar Zalmi becomes first PSL franchise to launch a perfume
Web Desk
09:35 PM | 1 Feb, 2020
Peshawar Zalmi becomes first PSL franchise to launch a perfume
Share

PESHAWAR – Pakistan Super League's top franchise Peshawar Zalmi has launched a perfume to increase the excitement of fans ahead of Pakistan Super League Season 5.

World famous perfume brand Asghar Ali manufactures the Zalmi Perfume.

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi said excitement among fans ad well as cricketers and franchises is also increasing ahead of Pakistan Super League Season 5.

Zalmi Perfume is another initiative to engage the fans.

Peshawar Zalmi has already partnered with top brands on lifestyle, apparel, food, appliances and other categories.

Saad Aghar Ali, CEO of Aghar Ali, expressed his happiness on the collaboration. "We are proud to launch Zalmi Perfume in collaboration with Peshawar Zalmi which is the most famous sports entity in Pakistan. We look forward to a fruitful partnership together in the years to come".

More From This Category
Peshawar Zalmi becomes first PSL franchise to ...
09:35 PM | 1 Feb, 2020
New Matlida movie set to be released on Netflix
02:52 PM | 1 Feb, 2020
Bill Gates' daughter set to marry Muslim ...
02:12 PM | 1 Feb, 2020
#GirlDads are the luckiest men in the world: Ali ...
01:51 PM | 1 Feb, 2020
'Tyar Hain': Asim Azhar pens hearfelt apology for ...
01:31 PM | 1 Feb, 2020
Ali Zafar shares his views about PSL anthem ...
12:55 PM | 31 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Peshawar Zalmi becomes first PSL franchise to launch a perfume
09:35 PM | 1 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr