Peshawar Zalmi becomes first PSL franchise to launch a perfume
PESHAWAR – Pakistan Super League's top franchise Peshawar Zalmi has launched a perfume to increase the excitement of fans ahead of Pakistan Super League Season 5.
World famous perfume brand Asghar Ali manufactures the Zalmi Perfume.
Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi said excitement among fans ad well as cricketers and franchises is also increasing ahead of Pakistan Super League Season 5.
Zalmi Perfume is another initiative to engage the fans.
Peshawar Zalmi has already partnered with top brands on lifestyle, apparel, food, appliances and other categories.
Saad Aghar Ali, CEO of Aghar Ali, expressed his happiness on the collaboration. "We are proud to launch Zalmi Perfume in collaboration with Peshawar Zalmi which is the most famous sports entity in Pakistan. We look forward to a fruitful partnership together in the years to come".
