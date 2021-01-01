47% Pakistanis optimistic about future as world sees into 2021, says Gallup survey

LAHORE - As the world rang into the New Year, 47% Pakistanis are optimistic about future as they are hopeful that 2021 will be a better year than 2020, a year people would prefer to forget due to hardships they faced in terms of coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallouts.

A latest survey by Gallup Pakistan shows 30% are pessimistic about any betterment in the future while 13% see no improvement in the prevailing condition. Remaining ten percent has chosen to not answer the questions.

More than 1,000 people from all over the country participated in the survey which was conducted between October 9 and November 2, 2020 in association with Jang-Geo News Polls.

Gallup Pakistan also compared the opinion of Pakistanis with the opinion of natives of 46 other countries.

Results showed that 43% of the world's people are optimistic about the future, 24% are disappointed, 26% think "in between", while 7% did not answer this question.