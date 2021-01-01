47% Pakistanis optimistic about future as world sees into 2021, says Gallup survey

08:40 AM | 1 Jan, 2021
47% Pakistanis optimistic about future as world sees into 2021, says Gallup survey
Share

LAHORE - As the world rang into the New Year, 47% Pakistanis are optimistic about future as they are hopeful that 2021 will be a better year than 2020, a year people would prefer to forget due to hardships they faced in terms of coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallouts.

A latest survey by Gallup Pakistan shows 30% are pessimistic about any betterment in the future while 13% see no improvement in the prevailing condition. Remaining ten percent has chosen to not answer the questions.

More than 1,000 people from all over the country participated in the survey which was conducted between October 9 and November 2, 2020 in association with Jang-Geo News Polls.

Gallup Pakistan also compared the opinion of Pakistanis with the opinion of natives of 46 other countries.

Results showed that 43% of the world's people are optimistic about the future, 24% are disappointed, 26% think "in between", while 7% did not answer this question.

Pakistani celebrity couples who parted ways in ... 07:50 PM | 31 Dec, 2020

The year 2020 has been a rollercoaster ride with many celebrity couples tying the knot intimately, giving ultimate ...

More From This Category
Pakistan reports 71 new deaths, 2,463 fresh cases ...
09:04 AM | 1 Jan, 2021
Pakistan, China FMs agree to continue efforts for ...
10:25 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
12 siblings, who were born in Pakistan, set new ...
09:19 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
Police in action after Pakistan's first woman ...
08:48 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
Pakistan, China sign $100m deal for National ...
07:28 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
Dense fog closes Motorway for traffic at various ...
07:08 PM | 31 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani celebrity couples who parted ways in 2020
07:50 PM | 31 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr